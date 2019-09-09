Entertainment News Roundup: 'It: Chapter Two' floats to No. 1 with $91 million; 'The Goldfinch' aims to live up to book at Toronto Film Festival

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: Donald Sutherland on working hard and chilling with Jagger

Donald Sutherland closes the Venice Film Festival on Saturday with art thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy", about a greedy art critic who goes to extreme lengths for success and fame. The 84-year-old Hollywood veteran plays a reclusive artist who does not want to share his work in the movie which also starts British rocker Mick Jagger and actors Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki.

Mick Jagger swaps stage for set in art thriller 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger swaps the stage for a film set in "The Burnt Orange Heresy", a thriller about a dishonest and greedy art critic desperate for success and recognition. "The Square" actor Claes Bang plays the main character James Figueras, a Milan-based art critic tired of giving lectures to American tourists.

'Hustlers' stars JLo and Constance Wu talk empowerment at Toronto Film Festival

The cast and crew of 'Hustlers,' a movie about strippers in New York City, hit the red carpet for the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, and their main message was the empowering experience of working on a female-led project. 'Hustlers' stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and with a cameo from Lizzo. It follows a group of dancers at a strip club in New York City, who come up with a less-than-legal way of making money from their Wall Street customers after the stock market crash of 2008 dries up their regular incomes.

'It: Chapter Two' floats to No. 1 with $91 million

Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line's "It: Chapter Two" arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017's "It," the follow-up still ranks as the second-best horror opening in history, as well as the second-highest bow for the month of September (both behind "It"). Directed by Andy Muschietti, "It: Chapter Two" was also a necessary win for Warner Bros. following a dismal summer that saw disappointments such as "The Kitchen," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Shaft."

Marinelli, Ascaride win top acting prizes at Venice Film Festival

Italian actor Luca Marinelli won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for his portrayal of a poor, aspiring writer in "Martin Eden" while French actress Ariane Ascaride won the best actress award. Ascaride won for her role in "Gloria Mundi" in which she plays a mother desperate to help her financially-strapped family in this drama set in Marseilles.

'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-up

Dark drama "Joker" about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski's military drama about France's notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize. Joaquin Phoenix, who won rave reviews at the festival, plays DC Comics superhero Batman's nemesis, and the story follows his transformation from vulnerable loner to confident villain.

Amazon's 'The Aeronauts' premieres in Toronto amid concerns about streaming services

Amazon Studios' "The Aeronauts" had its Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sunday amid concerns about the impact of streaming service providers on the traditional theatrical-release model. "The Aeronauts" reunites Felicity Jones and Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne as pilot Amelia Wren and real-life scientist James Glaisher in their hot-air balloon expedition to reach unrivaled heights.

'The Goldfinch' aims to live up to book at Toronto Film Festival

'The Goldfinch' felt the pressure to live up to the award-winning book upon which the film is based, members of the cast and crew said at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on Sunday. Donna Tartt won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014 for her novel about how the death of Theo Decker's mother in a terrorist attack in the Metropolitan Museum of Art shaped the rest of his life.

