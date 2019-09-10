International Development News
Development News Edition
Todd Strauss-Schulson in talks to direct 'Zombie Brother'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 10-09-2019 11:28 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

"Isn't It Romantic" filmmaker Todd Strauss-Schulson is in negotiations to direct action-comedy "Zombie Brother". The movie, from STX Films and China-based Tencent Pictures, is an adaptation of Tencent's digital comic book of the same name, reported Variety.

"Todd is the perfect choice for 'Zombie Brother'. His films thrive with a heart, energy, comic pace and visual inventiveness all their own," said STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson. Strauss-Schulson has also directed "A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas 3D" and "Finals Girls".

