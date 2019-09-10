Jenny Slate engaged to boyfriend Ben Shattuck

International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 10-09-2019 15:55 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

"Venom" star Jenny Slate got engaged to boyfriend Ben Shattuck during a romantic trip to France. The 37-year-old actor shared the news of her engagement with the art curator on her Instagram on Monday.

"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," Slate captioned a slide of their photographs on Instagram. Shattuck also shared the update on his Instagram page.

"In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul," Shattuck wrote on his Instagram. "In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures."

Slate also shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
