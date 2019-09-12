John McEnroe says he will narrate Mindy Kaling's new show 'Never Have I Ever'

Tennis great John McEnroe will narrate Hollywood star Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix series. McEnroe, 60, shared the news during his appearance on the show, "Late Night With Seth Meyers", according to The Hollywood Reporter. He said that Kaling's parents were his huge.

"They used to watch me play way back when... So all the sudden, I get this call and meet Mindy. She said, 'Would you like to be the narrator of this series?' and I said, 'Are you kidding me?'" he told Meyers. The coming-of-age show, titled "Never Have I Ever", will feature newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American girl, and is inspired by Kaling's experiences growing up.

McEnroe, the winner of seven Grand Slam titles, will add a "sentimental touch, as he is Devi's late father's idol". Kaling has created the show with Lang Fisher, the writer-producer of her smash hit series "Mindy Project". The two are also serving as showrunners and executive producers alongside Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristam Shapeero.

"Never Have I Ever" will premiere on Netflix next year.

