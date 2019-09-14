Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo update–Fans claim she stalks ex-hubby, What’s bad in it!

Since Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's divorce was finalized, typical types of rumors have started swirling up encircling them and some of them were not untrue. Currently, one rumor surrounding them is creating headlines. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo undeniably shocked their global fans and followers with the announcement of divorce. And obviously the blame goes to the Arthdal Chronicles actor who did not inform his ex-wife and directly reached the court while she was busy in a photoshoot in Thailand. Reports claimed that it was a tremendous shocking moment for her as the Descendants of the Sun actress never expected this from her former love although they had been living separately since May.

A new rumor has swirled up that Song Hye-Kyo, after her legal separation with Song Joong-Ki, still may be (psychologically) hanged up with her ex-hubby after some fans allegedly claimed that the 37-year-old beautiful Korean actress is still stalking him. A fan posted a snap of the 33-year-old actor on Instagram story and many reportedly observed her checking the post. With this discovery, netizens claimed that she has not yet moved on mentally from the relationship.

Not only many of her fans and followers expressed astonishments, they also questioned her motives for still checking out his snaps while he has always been accountable for the legal split. Some say that she is still missing him through her soft-heart and except checking the snaps over social networking, she may be recalling her beautiful past days spent with him.

However, we don't believe this rumor. In case if it true, we are absolutely in support of Song Hye-Kyo as it is very easy to terminate a long relationship from the view of society but psychological detachment is not an easy task. But she seems to have gradually overcome the bitter experience as we have seen her multiple times in promotion as a brand ambassador and other activities after her legal separation in July this year.

The ex-couple chose not to talk about their divorce and blaming each other for the split. Both are currently busying in their respective projects. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the celebrities.

