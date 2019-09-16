Focused on making the greatest movie: James Gunn on 'The Suicide Squad'

Filmmaker James Gunn is keeping the details of his next, "The Suicide Squad" close to his heart despite intense pressure from fans. Gunn, who has also penned the script, is directing the film.

The 53-year-old director said he is currently concentrating on making the film as the "greatest movie", without compromises. "Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honesty, I don't know if we'll officially release character info for a long long while to come.

"Right now I'm simply focused on making the greatest movie I can, not promoting it or sharing info about it. And working on 'Suicide Squad' - a property I've loved for many, many years - is truly a dream come true," Gunn tweeted in a reply to a fan fishing for the cast's character details on Sunday. The director's comments came a day after he unveiled the full cast of the DC project.

"The Suicide Squad" is being branded as a re-launch of the 2016 original movie. Directed by David Ayer and featuring the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, was panned by critics but went on to become a blockbuster.

