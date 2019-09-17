Mirzapur Season 2 – Fans have high expectations, Divyendu Sharma nominated at iReel Awards

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. Season 1 brought huge success to the series makers and now fans are passionately looking forward to its release.

While Mirzapur Season 2 is vowed to be a big hit even surpassing Season 1, for Divyendu Sharma the web series has been a bless as the 36-year-old actor has earned a nomination at the second edition of iReel Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna.

Working in Mirzapur Season 1 (and his upcoming role in Season 2) has given him a serious look. His character Munna is a rebel spoilt brat in the series. Earlier, he was known for his funny character Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

"I never wanted to be in my comfort zone. With Liquid's response, I could have exploited that genre a lot but I never thought that I should keep doing comedies because people are loving it. I said no to a lot of similar projects because I didn't want to limit myself as an actor. I have always believed that the fun part of being an actor is that you get to play so many different personalities," Divyendu Sharma told News 18.

Unlike Sacred Games Season 2, which has highly disappointed the viewers by hurting the Hindu sentiments, fans have big expectations from Mirzapur Season 2 mainly because of its desi gangster story and the local hooliganism of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Fans are ardently waiting to see the reprising roles of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rajesh Tailang to name a few. The 34-year-old actress, who hosts the show Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik on Epic, was seen in August shooting in Lucknow after finishing shooting in Varanasi. Even, Harshita Gaur earlier said Season 2 "is going on at a crazy level".

We are yet to get the official release date of Mirzapur Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

