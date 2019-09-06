Sacred Games Season 2, Leila to be cancelled? Know in details

Sacred Games Season 2 was premiered on August 15, 2019 starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Amruta Subhash to name a few. But the recent highly trending #BanNetflixInIndia (ban Netflix in India) over Twitter and other social media platforms have raised many questions – Will Sacred Games be cancelled with Deepa Mehta's Leila which depicted a dystopian future where Hindu nationalists managed to capture the machinery of the state?

Before getting into any conclusion whether Sacred Games Season 2 and Leila will be cancelled or not, let's go deep into the ongoing and highly trending movement #BanNetflixInIndia (ban Netflix in India). Let us remind you Leila is the creation of Deepa Mehta who was severely criticized for her movie Water and Fire.

The trending movement #BanNetflixInIndia (ban Netflix in India) over Twitter has received around 50,000 tweets after a complaint was filed against Netflix in Mumbai by Shiv Sena's IT cell for its anti-Hindu content. A core committee member of the right-wing Shiv Sena's IT cell, Ramesh Solanki filed a police complaint against Netflix India for defaming Hindu people and Hindus' sentiments. He then shared a copy of the letter over Twitter with #BanNetflixInIndia and raised a call to ban Netflix in India.

The complaint was filed by Ramesh Solanki on Netflix India's original series Sacred Games, Ghoul and Leila for severely trying to portray 'incorrect picture of Hindus and India' globally. In his document, he has beautifully presented his objections against the series for defaming Hindus. He stated that the online streamer suffers from 'deep-rooted Hinduphobia'. Now thousands of viewers and Twitter users are supporting the movement of banning Netflix India and many have already unsubscribed the streaming service.

The expectation was high from Sacred Games Season 2 mainly as it has recently premiered. But the ongoing movement seems to take a different direction. Either Netflix India will have to change its strategy or it will continue losing its subscription until the government of India takes stringent action against the streaming service. The recent release of Leila's trailer severely hurt it shows Hindu religion, its customs and rituals. It has been described as Hinduphobic propaganda by depicting Hindu traditions in a negative light.

"It represents ancient Hindu concepts such as Aryavarta and Shuddhikaran as oppressive and dictatorial, suppressing women and restricting their reproductive rights. Nowhere in Hindu scriptures will you find such an occurrence, which is why we raised concerns about the series being defamatory and insulting," one unnamed member of Sangh Parivar said.

On the other hand, the use of Aham Brahmasmi (one of the four Mahavakyas – The Great Sayings – in Advaita Philosophy, mentioned in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad of the Shukla Yajurveda) is wrongly used in Sacred Games. The series has nothing to do or does not even spread the great universal sayings of Vedanta or Advaita Philosophy.

But Netflix India has not given any comment or apology for portraying the contents that hurt sentiments of Hindus. Instead, it has just updated its 'About Us' information on its Twitter profile with the message "Apun idharich hai. Customer service: @NetflixHelps

