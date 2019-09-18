The Curse of Oak Island Season 7: All indications lead to Money Pit in this season

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is just a few weeks away from us. Are you ready for it? The viewers who have been safeguarding their patience since the reality television series' first season's first episode are highly excited to learn that Season 7 has got an official release date. Here we will reveal what you can see in the imminent season.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will be aired in November. The most important part is Season 7 is going to be the longest with 36 number of episodes. There is a big possibility that Season 7 is going to be last and the Money Pit will be shown discovered in this season. Fans believe this is the major reason for History to order for 36 number of episodes, a direct jump from Season 6's 22 episodes.

The second important thing that can be shown in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is the H8 shaft. Eye-witnesses revealed digging pieces of machinery and vehicles were at work in the area where the team found a 170-ft deep underground man-made chamber that perhaps leads to the Money Pit. If everything falls in line, they will unearth the original Money Pit, Chapell's Vault (because this vault is said to be the original Money Pit).

In Season 6, the team led by Lagina brothers was successful to dig up structures around the Smith's Cove that included wooden structures. Those appeared to have been created to pave a way to the Money Pit. The carbon isotopes performed on the wood revealed it was from the 1700s.

On the other hand, the viewers were stuck with a cliffhanger in Season 6 – the chance of unearthing an entire shipwreck from the Swamp. According to some reports, the majority of the scenes of Season 7 will happen in the Swamp. There is also an ongoing rumor that a ship could be buried under the Swamp and this theory rolled over for many decades and now this is the exact time to find out the reality of this rumor.

Never miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on November 5, 2019 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the reality television series.