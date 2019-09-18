Peoples' News Roundup: Cars front man Ric Ocasek died while recovering from surgery; Stand up to Beijing, Hong Kong singer tells U.S. lawmakers

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Stand up to Beijing, Hong Kong singer tells U.S. lawmakers, companies

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho wants U.S. lawmakers and companies to criticize Beijing's actions in Hong Kong, to help change the Chinese Communist Party's behavior. Ho told Reuters on Monday that Beijing was using its power and influence to quash dissent around the world, and urged businesses who invest in China and Hong Kong, a former British colony, to robustly support human rights and democracy.

Cars front man Ric Ocasek died while recovering from surgery: family

Cars front man Ric Ocasek died peacefully over the weekend while recovering from surgery at his family's home in Manhattan, his wife, the actress and model Paulina Porizkova, said in an Instagram post on Monday. Porizkova, who announced in May 2018 that she and Ocasek had split after 28 years of marriage, did not elaborate on what kind of operation the 75-year-old rocker had undergone before his death on Sunday. But she said she and the couple's two sons had been caring for him.

Who calls the tunes in space? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut

Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week's release of the actor's new film, the space thriller "Ad Astra." Pitt peppered astronaut Nick Hague with dozens of questions about what life was like in space. He interviewed Hague from Washington via a transmission line from NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston.

Famed U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, a 'founding mother' of NPR, dead at 75

American journalist Cokie Roberts, regarded by National Public Radio as one of its "founding mothers" and a prominent political commentator on ABC News, died on Tuesday at 75 at her Washington home from complications of breast cancer, her family said in a statement. Roberts worked in radio as a foreign correspondent for CBS and a congressional correspondent for NPR in the 1970s. She went on to become a prominent political commentator on ABC News, serving as the network's chief congressional analyst.

