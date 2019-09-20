Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright to star in Wes Anderson’s next

Filmmaker Wes Anderson's next, "The French Dispatch", is set to feature celebrated actors Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet. According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie will also star Lea Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray.

The Fox Searchlight film is described as "a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine." Set to release in 2020, the movie is Anderson's follow-up to his acclaimed stop-motion project, "Isle of Dogs".

