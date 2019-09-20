Suits Season 9 finale: Last con is here but that is not the best part

The finale of American law drama Suits is here and fans can't be more excited, especially after the amazing 9th episode. After the 6th episode and a one-week break, Suits teased the last con being planned by Mike Ross and Harvey Specter in the chilling promo and they saved it for the last episode.

The last con of Suits Season 9 is finally here and it definitely is remarkable but something tells us that the finale is coming bearing even better gifts for the fans.

In the 9th episode of Suits Season 9, Samantha Wheeler and Mike team up to take on Faye for wrongfully terminating Samantha. Everybody thought it is about time that Faye goes down to the mighty combo she is up against but she plays a trick and puts Louis Litt and Harvey against their closest friends. This forces Harvey and Louis to do things that they hate, like humiliating Samantha and Mike.

But these people are family and they eventually come down together to rise above any roadblock that comes in their way.

Faye is not there in the promo for Suits Season 9 Episode 10, effectively indicating that they got rid of her and Samantha is standing in a room with all the name partners, Donna and Gretchen. But that's not all, there is a still of Louis and Sheila getting married and Katrina seems to be back as well.

There's still more, the promo starts with Harvey embracing his office and telling Donna that he "needs a little more time".

Well, Harvey, we all do! To a certain extent, we will also get as the finale will be "15 percent longer" than usual, words of Aaron Korsh.