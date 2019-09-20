Not here to outperform others: Vicky Kaushal on 'Takht'

Actor Vicky Kaushal says he is looking forward to playing Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama "Takht" but there is no competition with co-star Ranveer Singh whom he looks up to. "Takht" traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh (Ranveer).

When asked if he is ready to unleash the dark side of his character, Vicky said, "I want to do that. But the trick is to find how Aurangzeb in his heart and mind justified his action. "The trickiest part for me as an actor would be to not judge him as Vicky Kaushal, but actually believe in what Aurangzeb did, as for him it was the right thing to do. For him, it all made sense. To reach that point is a task as an actor," he said at the India Today Conclave 2019.

Asked if he is set to outperform Ranveer, the actor said he does not look at the opportunity like that. "I look up to Ranveer. What he did in 'Gully Boy' was amazing and even in his other films. I switch from being an actor to an audience in two frames when I'm watching him.

"He is a pro at these period dramas, larger-than-life characters, and dialogues. So, whenever we meet he gives me guidance, he tells me how it's a different world and how to do it," he added. Vicky said, "Takht", which also features Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is going to be a "mammoth film" in terms of the period, the characters, cast, costumes, locations.

"My personal workshops have started. I have to learn a new skill set for my character. My quest is always going to be about playing my part honestly, irrespective of its length. "I've worked with Karan in 'Lust Stories' and I'm going to go with his vision, how he is seeing Aurangzeb and then add my bit to it."

The actor will also be seen in the biopic of 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, by "Raazi" director Meghna Gulzar. Vicky said he was blown away when he read the script.

"Before the narration, Meghna had told me they don't make men like him anymore and after the narration, I felt it. There's a team to get his look right but to get his spirit right is going to be a mammoth task," he added.

