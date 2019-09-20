Avatar 2 updates – How Sigourney Weaver can be portrayed in James Cameron’s movie

Avatar 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. Fortunately, after a long time, Titanic director James Cameron has finally completed and sci-fi enthusiasts are quite excited to see his miraculous work on the 3D big screens. Read the texts below to know the latest updates on the much-awaited sci-fi movie.

Avatar 2 may have finished filming but we are still far away from its screening. Recently, a news recently broke out the second movie of the Avatar franchise will outshine the box office business of Avengers: Endgame. This was not a rumor as the claim was made by none other than Cliff Curtis. The Fear The Walking Dead series' actor Cliff Curtis will be seen as Tonowari in the upcoming movie.

There are multiple theories about Sigourney Weaver who will be reportedly be playing in Avatar 2. Sigourney Weaver was portrayed as Dr Grace Augustine, an exobiologist and head of the Avatar Program. She was also Sully's mentor and an advocate of peaceful relations with the Na'vi, having set up a school to teach them English. Despite giving efforts to maintain peace between the Na'vi and the humans, she could not achieve success as the Quaritch's men contemplated to destroy Hometree. In the first movie she lost her life. Now fans are curious to know how the 69-year-old actress will be returning in the second installment of the franchise.

The voice actor of Finding Dory, Sigourney Weaver's returning in Avatar 2 was earlier announced but she cited that she would be playing a different character. Thus, it is confirmed that fans will not see the resurrection of her character in the second installment. This is really a secret which James Cameron and his team are trying to hide by not revealing her role and name of her character in the imminent movie. Some have already created rumors that either she would be playing the role of a twin of Grace Augustine or her appearance would be linked to flashback scenes.

However, her return is confirmed as Business Times China reminded that she had to learn free-diving and scuba diving for the upcoming movie.

Although the plot for Avatar 2 is totally kept under wrap, according to its title 'The Way of Water,' it will be surrounding the Na'vi people who will be underwater this time. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the sci-fi movies.