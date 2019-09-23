Entertainment News Roundup: HBO leads Emmys with 34 new honors to tout in streaming wars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to 'Seinfeld' from Sony

Viacom Inc said on Saturday it has bought the exclusive cable rights to classic television sitcom "Seinfeld" from Sony Pictures Television, days after Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the show. "Beginning in October 2021, the full library of Seinfeld episodes will air amongst Viacom's entertainment brands, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land," Viacom said in a statement.

Box Office: 'Downton Abbey' Reigns Over 'Ad Astra,' 'Rambo: Last Blood' With $31 Million Debut

In a box office win fit for a queen, Focus Features' "Downton Abbey" ruled over the competition in North America. The big-screen continuation of the popular British TV show beat expectations with $31 million when it debuted in 3,079 theaters, setting a new opening weekend record for the studio. "Downton Abbey" easily surpassed newcomers "Ad Astra" and "Rambo: Last Blood," which are in a close race for second place.

'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' take top Emmy honors on night of upsets

Medieval drama "Game of Thrones" closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series while British comedy "Fleabag" was the upset winner for best comedy series on Sunday on a night that rewarded newcomers over old favorites. Billy Porter, the star of LGBTQ series "Pose," became the first openly gay black man to win a best dramatic actor Emmy, while British newcomer Jodie Comer took the Emmy for her lead actress role as a psychotic assassin in the quirky BBC America drama "Killing Eve."

HBO leads Emmys with 34 new honors to tout in streaming wars

Longtime Emmy darling HBO scored more wins than any other network at Sunday's Emmy awards, taking home 34 trophies including best drama series for the final season of its global hit "Game of Thrones." The accolades give HBO new bragging rights in the increasingly competitive battle for viewers of streaming video.

(With inputs from agencies.)