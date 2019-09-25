International Development News
Development News Edition
Kirby Howell-Baptiste boards 'Cruella'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 25-09-2019 10:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of "Cruella", which stars Emma Stone in the title role. According to Entertainment Weekly, details on "The Good Place" star's character are yet to be revealed.

Stone will play Cruella De Vil, the infamous villain in what is being touted as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. Craig Gillespie is directing the live-action take on the 1961 animated classic "101 Dalmatians".

Also featuring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, the film will hit the screens on December 23, 2020.

COUNTRY : United States
