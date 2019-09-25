Suits finale: Aaron Korsh's big last-second changes to spice up the episode

The finale of popular American law drama Suits is finally here and the hype around it surely demonstrates the excitement of fans. From the leaks about the possibility of "Darvey wedding" to Aaron Korsh's hint about a "longer than usual" episode and also the excitement about much-hyped "last con" of Harvey and Mike are enough to make fans stick to their TV screens when the episode airs.

Aaron Korsh, the maker of Suits, has also said that there are some "last-second changes" and he announced it after the Darvey leaks started going viral. He also quotes, "Harvey there's no turning back now...", but wait before you get excited about the wedding because there are some other possibilities as well.

Many fan theories suggest that Harvey will leave the firm, and in the promo for the finale, he says to Donna that he needs a little more time in the office, making the theories about Harvey leaving the firm more concrete. Some also suggest that he might move to Seattle with Mike, which is also a move that Harvey can't "turn back" from. In the history of Suits, the makers have never left a chance to surprise fans and are not inclined towards making the show predictable so it will be exciting to see what happens.

Hate to break it to you but Jessica might not be coming back for the finale, a picture went viral that showed Donna or Sarah Rafferty with Jessica or Gina Torres, indicating that she is coming back in the next episode. But that might not be the case, the image seems to be from the BAFTA event held recently and was posted by Sarah Rafferty on her Instagram.