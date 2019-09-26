Jason Bateman in talks to direct Ryan Reynolds in 'Clue'

Actor-director Jason Bateman, who won an Emmy for his direction of Netflix's series "Ozark", is in talks to direct "Clue", the movie adaptation based on Hasbro board games. Reynolds is attached to star in and produce the reboot through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures. Bateman would also appear in the film, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The board game was previously adapted into a 1985 movie, starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd. The project was first announced in 2018 when the "Deadpool" star had signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox, which has merged with Disney now.

