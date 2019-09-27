Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski board HBO's 'The Gilded Age'

Emmy winners Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are set to lead the cast of HBO's drama "The Gilded Age", from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes. Set in 1880s New York, the show also features Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO and Universal TV co-production has a 10-episode commitment from the premium cable network. The story begins in 1882 and introduces Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Southern general, who moves into the home of her rigidly conventional aunts (Baranski and Nixon) in New York City.

"Accompanied by the mysterious Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her stupendously rich neighbours, led by a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, who are struggling for acceptance in the Astor and Vanderbilt set," the plot line of the project reads. Fellowes is also executive producing with "Downton Abbey" veterans Gareth Neame of Carnival Films and director Michael Engler.

