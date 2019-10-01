Actor Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery

"Clueless" star Stacey Dash was arrested by police for an alleged domestic violence incident. According to People magazine, the 52-year-old actor was taken into custody by police after they responded to a call related to a "domestic dispute" between her and husband Jeffrey Marty.

According to the police, Dash got in a verbal argument with Marty at around 7:45 pm, then allegedly pushed and slapped him in the face. He had scratch marks on his upper left arm from being pushed, they added.

However, the actor's manager has claimed that Dash acted in self-defense. "Stacey actually called the police because she was attacked by her husband. He choked her and she was defending herself," her manager Sean P. Jackson told the outlet.

"When the police arrived, they couldn't see any physical marks on her, but they did see them on him," he added. Dash and Marty got married in April 2018.

