Javadekar releases short tribute film on Mahatma Gandhi on eve of 150th birth anniv

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released a short tribute film on how the seeds of fearlessness were sown early in Mahatma Gandhi. The film is a joint production of two premier film schools of the world Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and La Femis, Paris, he tweeted.

He posted the film on Twitter. The film's release comes on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

