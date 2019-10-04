Nawazuddin congratulates 'Roam Rome Mein' co-star, director Tannishtha for Asia Star Award at BIFF

Nawazuddin Siddiqui congratulated his co-star and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee who bagged the Asia Star Award at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival for their upcoming film 'Roam Rome Mein'. The feature written and helmed by Tannishtha herself is also making her directorial debut with the movie screened at the 24th edition of the festival in South Korea.

It also stars Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar and Francesco Apollini. Congratulating the director and team on the win, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrote on Twitter, "The wonderful thought is now a beautiful film Roam Rome Mein in Busan Film Fest. Congratulations Tannishtha Chatterjee & Team Winning the Asia Star Award at the prestigious BIFF2019 for Roam Rome Mein."

The film is bankrolled by Pankaj Razdan and Ravi Walia along with Eros International. The festival which commenced on Thursday, October 3, also had a world premiere of Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is written and directed by the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' director Alankrita Shrivastava. The festival culminates on October 12. (ANI)

