Monty Python fans, handkerchiefs on heads, gather to mark anniversary

Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe. The costumes matched those of the Gumbys who were characters in the "Monty Python's Flying Circus" series that first aired on BBC television on Oct. 5, 1969.

The Gumbys were noted for their ape-like posture, habit of speaking loudly and slowly, and the catchphrase "my brain hurts". Dozens of Gumbys strutted outside the Roundhouse music venue before events to celebrate the work of Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman.

Organisers were hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys. (Editing by William Schomberg, Editing by William Maclean)

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Loo and behold! Japan's high-tech toilets bemuse fans and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)