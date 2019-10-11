Avatar 2, 3, 4, 5 titles revealed, films to have new cast like Vin Diesel, David Thewlis

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 – the sequels to 2009's superhit blockbuster movie Avatar – are currently underway. James Cameron postponed the release of second sequel for several times since 2014 and finally he announced the release dates for all four sequels – December 18, 2020 for Avatar 2, December 17, 2021 for Avatar 3, December 20, 2024 for Avatar 4, and finally December 19, 2025 for Avatar 5.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

"I am very very excited to be part of Avatar franchise and can't wait to work with legendary James Cameron soon. Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the 'Avatar' sequels," James Cameron said.

The title of Avatar 2 is 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' Avatar 3 is titled 'Avatar: The Seed Bearer.' Avatar 4 is titled 'Avatar: The Tulkun Rider' and Avatar 5 is titled 'Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.' These titles were leaked by BBC in November last year, but now these are confirmed.

On the other hand, Titanic actress Kate Winslet and other cast were trained for the making of the sequels. In a recent conversation with Collider, Jon Landau, the producer said, "We built a water tank that was 500,000 gallons of water, and we are doing performance-capture under the water, on the surface of the water, and above the water. We trained our cast to free-breath-hold, because in the sequences they have to just be swimming, they can't be on scuba, and they have to be able to do long takes. So, we had a gentleman named Kirk Krack come in and train everybody that needed to be underwater how to go underwater and how to hold their breath. Kate Winslet had to train in this and she got up to a static breath hold of just about seven minutes. It's amazing, it's mind over matter."

On the other hand, actors like Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel, Wonder Woman actor David Thewlis, Baby Driver actor CJ Jones are going to play roles in Avatar 2. But their characters' names are yet to be revealed.

According to Business Times China, Avatar 2 will take place 12 years into the future as Jake Sully has now established himself as an effective leader of the Omaticaya. On the other hand, there could be major conflicts coming as humans return on Pandora.

So far, Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.