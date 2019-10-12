Payal Jain endorses inclusivity in fashion at LMIFW

Designer Payal Jain, in her latest collection, paid an ode to her father and sent out a message of inclusivity in fashion at the ongoing Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS'20. The designer said she was in the midst of working on the collection, 'Crescent Moon', when she lost her father last year.

The name derives from a poem of Rabindranath Tagore, who her father keenly followed in his lifetime. "He loved Tagore and his works. The Crescent Moon was his favourite poem as was the colour white. He lived in white, he loved white and also his personality was very white," Jain said at the post show conference.

The silhouettes, mostly in white but with a little play of red, included gowns, ensemble pieces, skirts and sarees, with heavy hand crafted embroidery and floral designs. The designer worked mostly with natural fabrics, organics and silk created, especially for the collection which was inspired by neo-classical costumes from the early 19th century.

Jain said she doesn't believe in making clothes for selective women and has designed the collection keeping in mind the idea of fashion for all. "I don't believe fashion should have a bias, whether it is gender or skin tone or body type or shape or size. So there were models who were short, plus size, transgender or with dark skin tone."

Towards the end of her show, Jain was joined by the whole board of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). She said the whole board, comprising of Sunil Sethi, Anjana Bhargav, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Varun Bahl, Rajesh Pratap Singh and others, was her support system for the past two years.

"I think even to make this event happen and everything that happens in FDCI, the board is what makes it happen. Nobody ever knows or sees that. So when we are talking about 'My Fashion, My Tribe', I wanted my tribe to be there with me," she said.

