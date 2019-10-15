Warner Bros offered me whatever I wanted, says James Gunn on 'Suicide Squad'

Filmmaker James Gunn says after Disney fired him over his controversial past tweets, Warner Bros offered him an open deal to work with them. The director said the studio gave him the freedom to choose the project he wanted to direct and he picked up "Suicide Squad" .

The director was replying to a fan question about his collaboration with the studio for upcoming "The Suicide Squad" came about. "I was basically offered whatever I wanted. I most wanted to do 'Squad'," Gunn wrote on his Instagram stories, according to IndieWire.

The filmmaker, best known for helming "Guardians of the Galaxy" series for Marvel Studios, was hired by Warner Bros after he got axed from the franchise over his past controversial tweets. Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios, had fired Gunn prior to production start on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3". He had already written the script.

The filmmaker was reinstated as the director of the third movie earlier this year. As per the new agreement, Gunn will first work on "The Suicide Squad" before moving on to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

"The Suicide Squad", a soft reboot of 2016's film of the same name, will feature an ensemble cast of Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis. The film will release in August, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)