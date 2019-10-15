Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make film on Narayana, Sudha Murthy

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Tuesday announced she is set to make a film on real-life couple -- Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy. Titled "Murthy", the film will be co-written by Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and Ashwiny's husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

The director took to Instagram to share the news. "I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make 'Murthy'.

"They have trusted me with their iconic story and I can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life," she wrote alongside a picture with Sudha Murthy. Ashwiny thanked producer Mahaveer Jain for "being the binding force" for the project.

Her next directorial, sports drama "Panga", is slated to be released on January 24, 2020.

