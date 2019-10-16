The Ellen Show – Ellen DeGeneres declares $5mn raised fund for gorilla conservation in Rwanda

The American comedian, Ellen DeGeneres has shared her video through her official Twitter account in which she thanked everyone for helping her raising fund for gorilla conservation in Rwanda.

Ellen DeGeneres and her lesbian partner-cum-wife Portia de Rossi organized a fundraiser that raised more than USD 5 million for gorilla conservation in Rwanda. "I had the best time at #Gorillapalooza. Thanks to everyone who helped make it so wonderful," she tweeted.

Ellen DeGeneres also thanked Walmart for supporting #Gorillapalooza, the gorilla conservation in Rwanda. The amount will go into The Ellen Fund, which is dedicated to conservation efforts mainly to mountain gorillas in Rwanda.

Finding Dory's voice actress is building a campus in Rwanda. "We were hoping to raise USD $2 million. That didn't happen. We raised USD 5 million. This is so important because there are only 1,000 mountain gorillas left (in the world)," Ellen DeGeneres opined later at The Ellen Show, her popular TV show.

"How many have you got to experience the virtual reality thing back there? Isn't it incredible? It's like you're with the gorillas. And after the show, they're going to wait…. It will make you want to go Rwanda and see the gorillas. Because you probably remember, a couple of years ago, Portia (Portia de Rossi) gave me the best birthday present ever. She started the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund to help save the mountain gorillas in Rwanda. And this past Saturday night we threw a huge fundraiser. We call it Gorilla Palooza.