Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Prince William and wife Kate see impact of climate change at Pakistan glacier

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Wednesday visited a melting glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range not far from Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, witnessing first hand the impact of climate change their trip is seeking to highlight. They flew by helicopter to the northern tip of the Chiatibo glacier, where a climate change expert explained how it was retreating. Prince William follows in mother Princess Diana's footsteps in Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Thursday joined locals in a cricket match in the Pakistani city of Lahore before a trip to a cancer hospital that his mother, Princess Diana, visited a year before her death. The Pakistani government hopes the couple's four-day official visit will boost the country's image as a tourist and business destination, after decades of sectarian violence and political unrest. 'Panama Papers' law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix Inc over its new movie based on the case, accusing the video streaming company of defamation and seeking to stop the film's release. The Panama Papers, which consist of millions of documents stolen from Mossack Fonseca and leaked to the media in 2016, provoked a global scandal after showing how rich and powerful clients including Russian President Vladimir Putin and soccer superstar Lionel Messi used offshore corporations to evade taxes. Philippines' top diplomat calls for cut to 'Abominable' over China map

The foreign minister of the Philippines called on Wednesday for a cut to a scene in DreamWorks' animated film "Abominable" that shows China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea. The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including areas claimed by other countries. Grime star Stormzy, rockers the 1975 among Q Awards winners

Rockers the 1975 and grime star Stormzy triumphed at the Q Awards in London on Wednesday, winning Q Best Act in the World Today and Q Best Solo Artist, respectively, at the annual ceremony hosted by British music magazine Q. Eighteen awards, including some voted upon by readers, were handed out, including new accolades Q Song of the Decade which went to singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey's 2011 hit "Video Games" and Q Best Vocal Performance given to rapper and actor Little Simz. Wanted: Intimacy coordinators. Hollywood's fastest growing job

Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing jobs in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director. Fueled by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, demand is soaring for intimacy directors or coordinators who help choreograph TV and movie scenes involving sex or nudity and ensure that actors are not exploited or made to feel uncomfortable. TV 'Tarzan' star's wife slain by son, who is shot dead by police

The wife of the 1960s television "Tarzan" star Ron Ely was stabbed to death at their California home by the couple's son, who was then fatally shot by police in a confrontation outside the residence, authorities said on Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies responding Tuesday night to reports of a family disturbance in the Hope Ranch suburb of Santa Barbara found the actor's wife, Valeerie Lundeen, 62, dead from multiple stab wounds inside the home, the sheriff's office said in a statement. K-pop singer decries cyber bullying after death of 'activist' star Sulli

Sulli, a former South Korean singer-actress, was a rare taboo breaker in a world where K-pop stars' every move is strictly monitored by their management, but her death has exposed the dark side of the industry that propelled a global craze. She unveiled her romantic relationship at the height of her career as a member of top girl group f(x) and was vocal about not wearing a bra, defying both the K-pop world's careful brand management and conservative social attitudes towards young women - and provoking a stream of online comment. Malaysia orders China map cut from 'Abominable' film as furor widens

Malaysia's film censors have ordered a scene removed from the animated movie "Abominable" which shows China's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, an official said on Thursday, amid growing anger among countries with overlapping claims in the waterway. The U-shaped line is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its territorial claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including areas claimed by other countries. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to pinching woman's buttocks in club

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to pinching a woman's buttocks in a nightclub last October, four months after he was charged with groping a woman in a separate incident. Manhattan prosecutors said Gooding pinched the woman at Manhattan's Tao nightclub after making a sexually suggestive remark to her earlier in the evening, and denied it when she confronted him.

Also Read: After Diana Chan, CRED Hosts Sarah Todd India Masterclass Tour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)