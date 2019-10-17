Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3 synopsis revealed, Hanson to target Blake

Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 and till date only two episodes – titled 'Hail to the Chief' and 'The Strike Zone' – have been aired by the CBS. Many may not know that the American political drama television series is going to end with this season.

Before getting into the spoilers of Madam Secretary Season 6, let us notify you that Prison Break's lead star, Wentworth Miller has joined the series in a recurring role Senator Mark Hanson. He leads the congress investigation in poll fraud accusations on President McCord's campaign.

Here's the synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3 titled 'Killer Robots' – Elizabeth must decide whether to use autonomous unmanned weapons or send the US soldiers to bring the mastermind of the UN gas attack to justice; Blake is questioned by Sen. Hanson about potential campaign finance violations.

The spoilers for Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3 suggest that President Elizabeth McCord (by Téa Leoni) will take action against those responsible for the gas attack at the UN (in the upcoming season). The Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation on Elizabeth's presidential campaign will continue.

The spoilers suggest that Elizabeth will be seeing dealing with another attack on the US soil in the imminent episode titled 'Killer Robots'. The security agencies of Elizabeth are said to be tracking down those responsible for the terror attack and they are supposed to make them pay for their crime, as reported by Business Times China.

The fans will get to see Elizabeth in a typical situation for unable to decide which course of action to pursue against the culprits. "She will be torn whether to use lethal autonomous weapons, also known as killer robots, or send boots on the ground. It looks like her advisors are also divided on what course of action to take," the above-mentioned source said.

Fans are, on the other hand, are passionately looking forward to see Prison Break's Wentworth Miller in Season 6 of the political drama television series. His character, Senator Mark Hanson will be targeting one special staff of Elizabeth in the upcoming Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3. Senator Hanson will question Elizabeth's personal assistant, Blake Moran (Erich Bergen) about potential campaign finance violations related to his love life. Fans are still not cleared why Hanson will target Blake in the upcoming season.

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3 titled 'Killer Robots' will be aired on Sunday, October 20 on the CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.