PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 19-10-2019 11:41 IST
John Boyega to star in Netflix's 'They Cloned Tyrone'

Actor John Boyega will topline Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film "They Cloned Tyrone". The film, touted as a "Friday-meets-Get Out", is a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper that follows an unlikely trio investigating a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

Juel Taylor, the scribe of "Creed II", will direct the movie from a script he wrote with Tony Rettenmaier, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project will be produced by Taylor, Rettenmaier and Stephen "Dr." Love.

Filming is expected to start early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

