Why Bodyguard Season 2 has all possibilities despite previous plan to make single season

Is Bodyguard Season 2 renewed? Since Season 1 of Jed Mercurio-created series dropped the finale on September 23, 2018, fans are wondering when BBC One will renew the second season. Here we have some latest updates on the much-awaited television series.

When will Bodyguard Season 2 commence its production? Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden has recently revealed that the production for follow-up would not begin in this year. The 33-year-old actor, who played the role of PS David Budd (a Scottish Afghanistan war veteran and dedicated Principal Protection Officer (PPO) at Protection Command) told Deadline that the idea of another season seemed more plausible.

In a conversation with Deadline on Bodyguard Season 2, the actor further said that he and the series' creator Jed Mercurio were having active discussions on the making and renewal of the show. They all signed on to the show believing it was a one-off deal but as the series' Season 1 received tremendous response from the global fans, the idea of Season 2 was reasonable and logical, as reported by Business Times China.

"We're going to give it a breath and do it justice. If we come back to do another one, I want to do something as different as the first series was, and not just repeat the cycle, repeat the formula. I want to do something totally different, and I'm excited to see what Jed comes up with in that way," Richard Madden opined.

Last year, the actor had a conversation with The Daily Mail. He said that the plans were already in motion for Season 2 of Bodyguard, albeit the original intention was to make just a single season.

"We never intended to make another one and I don't know," he said by referencing a discussion with series creator Jed Mercurio. "I'm excited to see what he's got, especially because David [Budd] had quite a busy couple of months. So what do we do with him next?" the actor added.

Bodyguard Season 2 may not have been officially renewed but there are all possibilities based on the responses received from Season 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.