Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel to topline HBO Max's 'Station Eleven'

Actors Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel are set to play the leads in HBO Max limited series "Station Eleven". Based on the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, the show is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines.

The series will chronicle the stories of survivors of devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Davis, best known for films such as "Blade Runner 2049" and "The Martian", will portray Kirsten, a survivor of the Georgia Flu pandemic and performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe.

Patel, who broke out with Danny Boyle's musical comedy "Yesterday", will essay the role of Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who -- when the Georgia Flu strikes -- must become a leader. Japanese-American filmmaker Hiro Murai will helm and executive produce the 10-episode series, reported Variety.

Patrick Somerville is adapting the book and will also serve as the showrunner. The project hails from Paramount Television. It will also be executive produced by Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, and Dylan Russel.

