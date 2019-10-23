Zooey Deschanel's husband Jacob Pechenik files for divorce

Zooey Dechanel's husband Jacob Pechenik has filed for divorce after parting ways last month citing 'irreconcilable references'. According to court records obtained by People magazine, the divorce petition was signed on October 18 this year and was filed on October 22 in Los Angeles.

Pechenik and Dechanel were married for four years and share two children together- Elise (4) and Charlie (2). The former has also requested for the joint legal and physical custody for their two kids. The duo met on the set of 'Rock the Kasbah'. They confirmed their engagement in January 2015 and got married the same year.

They announced their split in September, giving a joint statement that they are "better off as friends." The divorce filings came in light when Zooey made her relationship official on Instagram with her boyfriend Johnathan Scott. (ANI)

