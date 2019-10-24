Lizzo hits back at plagiarism accusers with legal action

Singer-rapper Lizzo has hit back at the plagiarism-accusers for her hit 'Truth Hurts', with legal action. This comes days after producer and songwriter Justin Raisen claimed that he and his brother Jeremiah Raisen, weren't given the partial credit they deserved for the lyric "I just took a DNA test / Turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch."

Cynthia S. Arato, Lizzo's attorney disclosed that the singer has taken legal action against the Raisen brothers. "Today we filed a lawsuit on Lizzo's behalf to establish, in a court of law, that the Raisens are not writers of Truth Hurts and have no right to profit from the song's success," People magazine quoted the lawyer as saying in a statement.

It stated that the brothers "did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create the song," neither did they help with any other thing regarding the song. "Although it is all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that Lizzo had to take this step to put an end to the Raisens' false claims and their campaign of harassment," the statement continued.

Lizzo on Wednesday cleared her stance on Instagram writing, "As I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100 per cent that bitch. I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in 'Truth Hurts'." Moreover, she firmly denied the claims that the Raisens helped her with the song and added, "The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote 'Truth Hurts', except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

Earlier last week, Justin Raisen claimed, "On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called 'Healthy' w/Lizzo, Jesse St. John and Yves Rothman at our studio. 'I just took a DNA test turns out I'm 100% that bitch,' was taken from 'Healthy' and used in 'Truth Hurts.' We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of 'Healthy' (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in 'Truth Hurts.'" He added that they have been trying to sort the matter "quietly" for the past two years "only asking for 5 per cent each but were shut down every time."

Well, this isn't Lizzo's first time in the news for plagiarism-related issues. Recently, singer Cece Peniston claimed that the Lizzo hit 'Juice"' is a copyright infringement of her 1992 song 'Finally'. (ANI)

Also Read: Lizzo faces plagiarism accusations for her hit song 'Truth Hurts'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)