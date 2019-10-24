Disney moving ahead with 'Hocus Pocus' sequel

Disney is working on a sequel to its 1993 fantasy comedy "Hocus Pocus". Based on story by Garris and David Kirschner, the original film followed a comedic trio of witches -- played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy -- who are inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem.

According to Variety, the studio has roped in Jen D'Angelo, the scribe of popular sitcom "Workaholics", to pen the script. However, there is no news whether Midler, Parker and Najimy will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

The 1993 film was a moderate success upon its release, raking in just USD 39 million against its USD 28 million budget. But the movie has since attracted a cult following ever since it premiered on Disney Channel.

