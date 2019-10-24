Song Hye-Kyo looks stunning at boutique launch, Song Joong-Ki to star in Anna

Fans have already accepted the real fact that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are no longer staying together as they have been legally separated. Many fans initially thought of any possibility of mending the relationship but unfortunately, that never happened. Even many fans directly blamed Song Joong-Ki for not discussing the matter with his former wife and directly taking the matter to the court.

Recently, Song Hye-Kyo appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. The former love of Song Joong-Ki was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul. The 37-year-old gorgeous actress wore Joséphine Aigrette Impériale earrings.

Although the majority of Song Hye-Kyo's global fans praised her beauty in black attire, many were quick to notice that their beloved actress has lost a lot of weight. Some already started blaming her former husband and Descendant of the Sun actor Song Joong-Ki for a similar reason.

However, one fan has remarked that she was looking prettier at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique than before.

"Life is still great despite divorce. Nothing bad about being an independent woman," another fan wrote, China Press reported.

Many publications had taken a toll in July continued to discuss on her "weight-loss" following her legal separation from Song Joong-Ki. "In addition to her weight loss, her face looked darker and made me worry about her health," an unknown source told Newsen, Koreaboo noted.

On the other hand, apart from Arthdal Chronicles, Song Joong-Ki is set to star in a new movie titled Anna. Not much is revealed on the movie but reports say that it is going to be a female-centric story that will revolve around the main actress' character. However, the identity of that actress is yet to be revealed. The 34-year-old actor is set to star in the science fiction film The Victory alongside Kim Tae-ri.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo and other Kpop celebrities.