Jill Soloway to helm Sally Ride biopic for Lionsgate

Jill Soloway, the creator of award-winning Amazon show "Transparent", is set to direct the biographical drama film on the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space. Soloway will direct the project from Cassie Pappas' screenplay, based on an original spec script by Krystin Ver Linden, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the age of 32, Ride became the first American woman to travel to space in 1983. She remains the youngest US astronaut. Soloway will also produce the project with Andrea Sperling through their banner Topple, alongside Kristin Burr of Burr! Productions.

The film is being financed by Lionsgate.

