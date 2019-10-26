Outlander Season 5 – Know filming location, Starz confirms Season 6, more on new trailer

We are around 4 months away from the official release of Outlander Season 5. It is said to be picking up in North Carolina in the 18th century with Jamie and Claire Fraser confronting new dangers with the upcoming American revolutionary war. The imminent fifth outing will continue in North Carolina, and the avid series enthusiasts may be astonished to see the show has very rarely left Scotland to film scenes abroad.

Fans will be happy to learn that Outlander Season 5 will portray Frank Randall. His role was played by Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies till Season 4. The viewers are expected to see Frank while getting a glimpse into Brianna's memories. This isn't the first time that Frank has made an appearance on the show after is demise. He returned in Season 4 when Brianna kept having flashbacks of him.

However, many may be surprised to know that Jamie should not be worried that Claire's first husband will try to win her back. He will not be returning as a ghost and he will not be magically brought back to life, as reported by Cheet Sheet.

Fans will be happy to get three latest information related to Outlander Season 5 and the overall series. The first one is that manufacturing has been commenced on Season 5. The second good news is that Marsali and Fergus will have severe presence in the imminent season in addition to Adso the cat.

And the third and most beautiful update is that Starz has confirmed there shall be Outlander Season 6.

Outlander Season 5 has got a new trailer. The avid viewers are severely glad to see the new trailer that has been aired with some new snaps. Among several snaps, one has highly attracted the series lovers. The trailer shows Jamie and Claire riding off on separate horses as people stare at them departing. The question instantly arises – where are they going?

Outlander Season 5 will be premiered on February 16, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.