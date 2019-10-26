Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

Rachel Zane played by the now-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle used to be the life of American law drama Suits in her time but after she got married to Prince Harry she had to eventually give up the role. Rachel was a part of the show from the very beginning, she was initially a paralegal at the firm owned by other main characters of the show and went on to become an attorney in the firm.

She was also shown as the daughter of a very successful lawyer Robert Zane, who owned a law firm himself but was a man of ethics and didn't want to hire her own daughter until she proves herself.

But the most important storyline of her character was the Mike-Rachel relationship, although they didn't have a cool name for it (like Darvey), it still was pretty much a very important part of Suits.

Showrunner Aaron Korsh had revealed to Radio 4 in 2017 that he actually began writing Rachel's character out of the show after she began dating Prince Harry. He said: "I sort of had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey, what's going on? What are you going to do?'

"So, collectively the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out."

Also Read: Suits finale: 4 things that fans wish were better in the last epsiode

Although there were few grievances that the role of Mike Ross and Rachel ended as they moved to Seattle, the way it was written out seemed almost perfect to many people. And in Suits season 9, showrunners paid a pretty decent tribute to Rachel in the flashback in Suits finale. Her name also often popped up in conversations between Harvey and Donna. There was also a light-hearted joke about her royalty when Mike said to Katrina that she wouldn't believe how well Rachel is doing.

Meghan Markle was on Suits for seven years in the role of Rachel Zane and the showrunners gave her a proper send-off despite her not being there.