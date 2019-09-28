Suits finale: 4 things that fans wish were better in the last epsiode

The American law drama Suits was finally brought to closure in a cliche ending with 2 weddings, one baby and no Faye. With the looks of it, the final episode was very exciting and kept viewers on their toes but there are some things that fans wish were better.

Suits concluded on Wednesday with Harvey and team getting rid of Faye for good and Harvey, Donna moving to Seattle to work with Mike. The episode also features 2 weddings, Harvey-Donna and Louis-Sheila, and also a baby.

Rushed Suits finale

The episode was definitely rushed, everything was wrapped up in about 47 minutes (without advertisements) and some heart-touching moments were also rushed so everything can fit in.

Mike-Harvey banter

The Mike-Harvey banter was there but a little more of it would have been better. Again, it must have been an issue since the makers wanted to end the finale in 47 minutes.

"Intensity" of heart-touching moments

The heart-touching moments and emotions could have been amplified. Scenes like Louis having a baby, Harvey's proposal, Katrina becoming a name partner seemed a little rushed and heart-warming exchanges between the cast during these times would have been a cherry on top.

Even in the scene where Faye signed the wrong piece of paper, it seemed Harvey backed down too quickly, especially when the partners had Faye.

Jessica missing

Many fans are complaining that Jessica should have been in the finale. Although Rachel (Meghan Markle) couldn't be back, fans had hoped they would at least witness a reunion of the "original" name partners.

But it is not that the episode was all bad, the finale was one of the best episodes of Suits. The "real goodbye" of Harvey, Donna to Louis, the vows of Darvey wedding and the flashbacks at the end just added the final flavor.