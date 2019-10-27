Entertainment News Summary: Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge

International Development News
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge

Fans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see bandleader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service. G-Dragon, 31, whose real name is Kwon Ji-Yong, completed almost two years of mandatory military service and was discharged at the headquarters of South Korean Army's Ground Operations Command in Yongin, southeast of Seoul. Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for a surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organizers say more women than ever are expected to attend this year's Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series. Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters on Friday that data showed a 30% increase in female interest for a race that has sold out for the fifth year in a row. Couture meets high-street in Giambattista Valli, H&M collaboration

High-end fashion met budget high-street retail at a glittering catwalk show in Rome on Thursday evening, where Italian designer Giambattista Valli presented his new collection for Sweden's H&M in Rome's sumptuous 17th-century Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. Against a backdrop of chandeliered gilded salons, models including Kendall Jenner swept down a pink catwalk in an array of feminine and glamorous gowns, a staple for Paris-based Valli, whose designs are often seen on the red carpet. Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber write new 'Cats' song for the musical film

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have written a new song for the film adaptation of hit musical "Cats", which will be performed by ballerina Francesca Hayward in the highly-anticipated movie. "Beautiful Ghosts" will also be sung by Swift, who stars as Bombalurina in her first film role, over the end credits. Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. The "Desperate Housewives" star was scheduled to be let out on Sunday, but the spokeswoman cited a policy that allows for the early release of inmates whose release day is on a weekend.

