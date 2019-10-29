Kunal Nayyar celebrates Diwali in India, makes Instagram comeback

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kunal Nayyar was in Delhi to celebrate the festival of Diwali with his family and also decided to return to photo/video sharing platform Instagram on the occasion. The actor has been on the break from the social media website since "Big Bang..." came to an end in May.

"Happy Diwali. My first Diwali at home in Delhi after 20 years. Could not have thought of a better occasion to come back to Instagram and use this platform to spread love, to spread light, and to hopefully help bring you closer to yourself, because no matter where you are in your life we all have the ability to shine our inner light on this world. "So... I’m back now; let's you and me get together, and light up all the dark corners of this world. Deal?" Nayyar captioned his photograph wearing a black and bronze jacket over a colour-coordinated kurta.

