We've kept our work separate: John Krasinski on working with wife Emily Blunt

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 13:33 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 13:33 IST
Hollywood star John Krasinski says he and actor wife Emily Blunt prefer not to mix work as it allows them to celebrate each other's achievements like true fans. "A Quiet Place", which Krasinski wrote, directed and starred with Blunt, was a unique affair, according to the "Jack Ryan" star.

"Until 'A Quiet Place', we had always kept our work separate, which is really fun. At the end of the day, I think I'm her biggest fan. I love not knowing what she is doing so I can go, see it and celebrate her. "It is now well-known that I saw 'Mary Poppins' for the first time and wept for about 45 minutes straight. She did not weep watching Jack Ryan but that's the thing, we really love celebrating each other's work so mixing it is hard to do. 'A Quiet Place' was unique because we are married playing married couple," Krasinski said in a group interview, including PTI, here.

The actor said Blunt loved his performance in Amazon's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan", which features Krasinski as a CIA analyst-turned-field agent. Though their children are not old enough to watch Krasinski's turn as Jack Ryan, Blunt called him up after watching the show.

"Actually my wife saw it when I was off working and she called me out of nowhere and just said, 'It's so good'. I said, 'Wait, what are we talking about?'. And she said, 'I just saw Jack Ryan'. She loved it," he recalled. Asked about the third season, Krasinski said they have got the go-ahead and are spitballing ideas.

The second season of the show drops November 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Krasinski also completed the shooting of "A Quiet Place" sequel as a director. The movie, starring Blunt, Cilian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, is slated to release next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

