Peoples' News Roundup: 'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman's breasts and pinching another's buttocks. Gooding pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court. He is due back in court on Jan. 22.

'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77

Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit "Friday" comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said. "We love you "POPS" always and forever," his family said on his Twitter account, referring to another of his roles - John 'Pops' Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.

