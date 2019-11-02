International Development News
Development News Edition

Jason Momoa feeds grizzly bear Oreo cookie straight out of his mouth

'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa recently proved that he will do anything for his art, including getting up close and personal with a nine-foot Kodiak grizzly bear.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:03 IST
Jason Momoa feeds grizzly bear Oreo cookie straight out of his mouth
Jason Momoa. Image Credit: ANI

'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa recently proved that he will do anything for his art, including getting up close and personal with a nine-foot Kodiak grizzly bear. Speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1 show, Momoa explained that to prepare for a fight scene in Episode 2 of Apple TV+'s new series See, he had his furry foe eat an Oreo cookie straight out of his mouth, reported People.

"I had to train to fight a grizzly bear. You're going to watch it. It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot-tall," the 40-year-old actor said. "You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it," he added.

Momoa said that while some fans might compare his bear fight with Leonardo DiCaprio's famous scene from the 'Revenant', he fought a real bear without the help of CGI. He promised that once the series was released, he'd give fans proof of his kiss with the bear: "Once the episode comes out, I'll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up."

"You see my face with the little cookie, and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like, Why was Jason Momoa's face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie." Momoa fulfilled his promise and shared a video of the encounter on his Instagram on Friday

In the clip, Momoa can be seen in costume placing an Oreo (it appears to be a blonde one) into his mouth and then kneeling right in front of the bear's face. Someone off-camera can be heard saying, "We have to make this quick", and the big bear snatches the cookie out of Momoa's mouth right on cue.

After the slobbery snack exchange, the Game of Thrones star stands up and wipes his mouth, laughing. "The things we do for our ART. SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+," he wrote in the caption. "The bear needs to know your scent. So here's my cookie kisses the big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss."

Momoa's character is Baba Voss, a leader in a futuristic community in which everyone is blind. Alfre Woodard and Sylvia Hoeks also star the series.(ANI)

Also Read: Isabela Merced joins Jason Momoa in Netflix's 'Sweet Girl'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: BJP leader demands dismissal of police officer who manhandled party MP

BJP MLC Naraparaju Ramchander Rao on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the police officer who allegedly manhandled BJP MP Bandi Sanjay during a protest rally over the death of TSRTC employee. Rao said, One of the RTC employees expired yest...

164 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts regiment

As many as 164 recruits, hailing from different parts of Ladakh, were on Saturday inducted into the Army after completing a rigorous training programme, a defence spokesman said. An attestation parade for the induction of the young soldiers...

Mentally unwell Guj man kills wife, mother, toddler son; held

A mentally unwell man hasbeen arrested for allegedly killing his mother, wife and two-year-old son in Gujarats Banaskantha district, police said onSaturdayBhikha Thakor 25, a resident of Bhakadiyal villagein the districts Lakhni taluka, kil...

Pakistani troops shell forward posts, villages along LoC

Pakistani troops shelled Indian forward posts and villages in three sectors along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the ceasefire on Saturday, a defense spokesman said. Indian troops guarding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019