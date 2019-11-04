Entertainment News Roundup: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Fizzles with $29 Million Debut; Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Fizzles with $29 Million Debut

"Terminator: Dark Fate" shot past box office competition but still fell short of expectations as Paramount and Skydance Media's sci-fi sequel debuted to $29 million in North America. Though the sixth installment in the "Terminator" franchise landed in first place on domestic box office charts, the results are less than promising given the film's $185 million budget. Heading into the weekend, the movie was expected to collect over $40 million during its first three days in theaters. Those figures seemed attainable since reviews were strong and audience sentiment was overwhelmingly positive.

Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700

Olivia Newton-John's tight black pants and leather jacket from the movie "Grease" sold for $405,700 at a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, more than double the expected price, Julien's Auctions said. The outfit that marked the transition of Newton-John's character in the 1978 musical from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy was among 500 items for sale to help raise money for the performer's cancer treatment center in Australia.

