International Development News
Development News Edition

Lana Del Rey always writes first and last songs of her albums before others

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:28 IST
Lana Del Rey always writes first and last songs of her albums before others
Image Credit: Flickr

Lana Del Rey says while writing new material, she believes in penning down the first and last tracks of a potential album. The singer said the two songs are essential in deciding the direction of her record.

"I always say that if you have a closer and an opener, then you know where you are going," Del Rey told Q magazine. She said it took her four years on creating the closing track of her latest LP, 'Norman F***ing Rockwell', but the song -- "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have - but I Have It" came together when she met collaborator, singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.

"Not because it was special but it wasn't piecing together. So I sang that to Jack a capella the day I met him and we did 'Norman' (titular opening track) the next day. Just a series of chords that he played that I freestyled over. "And I thought, 'I've got the first song and I've got the 13th song. And then I pretty much knew what to do in between, I just didn't know how long it's going to take. I have the same thing for this next album but it's actually going to take longer than I want if it's going to be as good as this one," Del Rey said.

The "Young and Beautiful" hitmaker added she already has decided on some song titles for her next album. "It's the words that make me feel confident about the next one. Every now and then a long phrase will come to me. Like, 'Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have', 'Will You Still Love Me When I'm No Longer Young and Beautiful'...

"I have no idea where they're going to go, but objectively, I'm like, 'Oof I want to fill it in.' So I have three of those. One in particular, 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman', there's just something about it. I feel like it's going to be really important but I don't know why yet. That's where the magic comes in," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbors relationship in dire st...

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Too soon to pass judgement whether Pant can take DRS calls: Rohit

The Indian team paid the price for Rishabh Pants poor DRS calls against Bangladesh and skipper Rohit Sharma says that he doesnt want to jump to a conclusion yet whether the youngster is good enough to take tricky review decisions. India did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019