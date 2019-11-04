International Development News
Development News Edition

We're the best at making really good kids!: SRK tells wife Gauri

Gauri Khan took a stroll down her memory lane and shared a throwback family picture from their vacation featuring husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan and their two kids. However, it is the doting father and a husband's response over the adorable picture which will just melt your heart.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:21 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Gauri Khan took a stroll down her memory lane and shared a throwback family picture from their vacation featuring husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan and their two kids. However, it is the doting father and a husband's response over the adorable picture which will just melt your heart. In the picture, Shah Rukh, Gauri with kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan - are posing for the camera with snow-capped mountains visible in the backdrop.

" Squeezing memories into one frame...," she captioned the beautiful family snap. In the picture, Shah Rukh is sporting a black hoodie while Gauri is wearing a navy blue puffer jacket with jeans. Suhana opted for a blue tee with matching bottoms and a jacket, while Aryan is seen in a white tee with a brown jacket and blue jeans.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor was quick to respond to the picture with a lovely note. "Over the years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!," he tweeted.

The power couple recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his dear wife to commemorate the milestone. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be! (sic)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

