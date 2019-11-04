International Development News
Pokemon leaks: Detailing real and fake info; everything you need to know

The worst part of recent Pokemon leaks is that many people are trying to manufacture leaks that don't even exist.

Pokemon leaks: Detailing real and fake info; everything you need to know
Image Credit: Twitter (@Pokemon)

The internet has been gaga ever since Pokemon leaks have surfaced and it is just getting crazier as new leaks surface. But not all of it is true and none of it is even confirmed for that matter, considering these are still leaks. Yet, if true, it is sure to bring disappointment to fans.

The worst part of recent Pokemon leaks is that many people are trying to manufacture leaks that don't even exist.

Here are a few pokemon that make it to the new instalment according to the Pokemon Sword and Shield leak:

  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
  • Sobble
  • Charmander
  • Pikachu
  • Eevee

And here are the starters that reportedly do not make it to the Pokemon Sword and Shield, according to the leakers:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Squirtle
  • Chikorita
  • Cyndaquil
  • Totodile
  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Turtwig
  • Chimchar
  • Piplup
  • Snivy
  • Tepig
  • Oshawott
  • Chespin
  • Fennekin
  • Froakie
  • Rowley
  • Litten
  • Popplio

The fans are very disappointed to see that a majority of key pokemon might be left behind with the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield and only Charmander and Pikachu are making it to the next installment. A document being put together by Redditor details all the Pokemon leaks and "fake leaks" as well as tons of new characters along with pictures.

The leaks have been subjected to criticism online yet have quickly become a rage on social media platforms. Intense debates on the topic are being done in countless Twitter threads and subreddits. While many are disappointed by the Pokemon left out yet others are excited with the new characters.

One thing that should be noted here is that these are still leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Besides, there is a big number of new pokemon being introduced as well according to the leaks so there might be a strategic change to improve the popularity. So it's hard to conclude that the new game won't be fun.

